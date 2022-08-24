Crystal Bridges announces public talks with renowned American leaders

Crystal Bridges' lineup for public talks will feature former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice, David Rubenstein and musician Yo-Yo Ma.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced a lineup of public talks along with other live and virtual programs featuring prominent American leaders.

In connection with the exhibition We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy, former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice, David M. Rubenstein and musician Yo-Yo Ma will present in-person programs at Crystal Bridges. The museum has invited these speakers and public figures to engage in meaningful and inspiring dialogue.

Tickets for the public talks are $12 for members and $15 for the general public with availability beginning Wednesday, Aug 24. on the museum’s website.

The schedule for the public talks goes as follows:

Artists as Changemakers | Oct. 2, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Ticket Required - David M. Rubenstein, philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group, will converse with contemporary artists, Luis Garza and Bethany Collins.

The museum will also host a weekend of programs on September 16 and 17 in observance of Constitution Day. Constitution Weekend will include a series of brief talks in the galleries led by community members, experts, artists and educators who will use art as a vehicle to explore themes of freedom, justice and civic engagement.

Civic Commons | Sept. 16, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. & Sept. 17, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Free - The museum’s Garrison Lobby will transform into a common room for the community to meet non-partisan civic organizations serving the state of Arkansas such as Arkansas United, Legal Aid of Arkansas, Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas, Arkansas Alliance for Disability Advocacy, and others.

The museum’s Garrison Lobby will transform into a common room for the community to meet non-partisan civic organizations serving the state of Arkansas such as Arkansas United, Legal Aid of Arkansas, Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas, Arkansas Alliance for Disability Advocacy, and others. Short Talks, Big Ideas: Radical Notions of Democracy | Sept. 16, 6 - 9 p.m. | Ticket Required - TV host and comedian Adam Conover will present a group of featured thinkers shaping contemporary civic conversations during an evening of fast-paced talks and performances centering multiple perspectives about the relevancy of the Constitution. Guests will include Julian Saporiti, Vietnamese Italian American songwriter of No-No Boy Najja K. Baptist, assistant professor of political science at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville Maria de Los Angeles, artist whose imagery focuses on issues of migration, displacement, identity and otherness Hadia Choudhary, high school senior and founder of End the Uyghur Genocide, a youth-led activist project; Lauren Zungia, Oklahoma City based poet, designer and content strategist Osyrus Bolly, Arkansas hip hop performer.

TV host and comedian Adam Conover will present a group of featured thinkers shaping contemporary civic conversations during an evening of fast-paced talks and performances centering multiple perspectives about the relevancy of the Constitution. Guests will include The Art of the Constitution | Sept. 17, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Free - Throughout the day, community members, experts, artists, and educators will hold short talks in the galleries using art to explore themes of freedom, justice and civic engagement. Additionally, public radio station KUAF will be curating a line-up of performances on Walker Landing and the studios at the museum will be open for all-ages artmaking.

The museum is also mounting free virtual talks and resources including a new lecture series, Critical Conversations: Finding the We in We the People, in partnership with the Bill of Rights Institute, Clinton Presidential Center, National Archives Museum, and the American Enterprise Institute. In September, it will also launch a microsite with a full virtual exhibition tour and curriculum resources for teachers.

For more information, click here.

