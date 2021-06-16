North Forest Lights returning to Crystal Bridges this fall

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has released its 2022 temporary exhibition schedule.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced its 2022 temporary exhibition schedule Wednesday (June 16), which included the return of the popular North Forest Lights for a third season.

Coming up exhibits include the museum’s first fashion exhibition, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour, its first architecture exhibition, Architecture at Home, and The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“We look forward to the significant firsts in our 2022 program and celebrate the fact that these exhibitions dynamically expand our exploration of American art and architecture,” said Austen Barron Bailly, chief curator. “Examining the innovative images and sounds of Black culture in the American South and the ingenuity of American fashion reveals the relevance and influence worldwide of American artists and designers of all backgrounds. With Architecture at Home, we are eager to make the themes of contemporary American architecture as accessible to audiences as the subjects of our art exhibitions have become at Crystal Bridges.”

“In 2022, we’re continuing to push ourselves to bring new art experiences to our visitors and community through groundbreaking exhibitions,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer. “We are excited about the ways in which the art and themes of The Dirty South and Fashioning America can inspire audiences in the galleries and beyond. In addition to art and nature, architecture is a core pillar of our offerings at Crystal Bridges, and we look forward to joining the dialogue around sustainable housing through Architecture at Home.”

The North Forest Lights will also return to Crystal Bridges beginning September 1, 2021.

For the past two years, almost 200,000 visitors have visited the nighttime walk through five light and sound installations and a communal food and beverage area called the Village.

Tickets for the 2021 season of North Forest Lights will go on sale later this summer.