Cruising the Ozarks Car Show raises money for scholarships

Cruising the Ozarks is a non-profit organization that brings in hundreds of vehicles every month all for a good cause.

ROGERS, Ark. — It was cars, coffee and donuts this morning in Rogers at the Cruising the Ozarks Car Show.

Cruising the Ozarks is a non-profit organization that brings in hundreds of vehicles every month all for a good cause. 

President and Founder of the organization, Michael Clark says it's all about awareness. 

"What we do is try to create a culture for everybody to come out with anything and everything automotive-related. Motorcycles, cars, classics, or exotics, whatever. We come out and just build a community. But the main thing is we create awareness for our scholarship fund, which we do for vo-tech schools for students going into automotive or other technical fields.

The organization gave its first scholarship away last year and will give away two this year.

Credit: KFSM

