Comedian Darren Knight, AKA Southern Momma, coming to Fort Smith

The comedian will be at TempleLive in Fort Smith on April 1.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A popular comedian who's taken the internet by storm is set to perform in Fort Smith this April.

Darren Knight, AKA Southern Momma, will be at TempleLive on Friday, April 1. The doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

The show will feature special guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal.

Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma from Munford, Alabama, is a fast-rising comedian. Variety magazine picked Darren as 10 Comics to Watch in 2018. His character "Southern Momma" is a household name in the South.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m.

Reserved PIT seats cost $49 plus fees and reserved seating ranges in price from $35 to $49 plus fees.

Click here for more information.

