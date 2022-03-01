x
Cody Johnson coming to the Walmart AMP

Cody Johnson will be coming to the Walmart AMP this June with tickets going on sale this Friday.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Walmart AMP announced Cody Johnson will perform in the concert series this summer.  

The concert will be Saturday, June 25, as part of the Cox Concert Series, with gates open at 5:30 p.m and music starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets will begin to go on sale Friday, March 4, at noon and range from $45 to $110 plus fees. 

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (479) 443-5600 or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from  10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

Lawnchair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each, only delivered via mail. It does not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP, click here.

