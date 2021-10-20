Christmas returns to Dolly Parton's Stampede in Branson

"Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede" offers a festive seasonal show throughout the holidays.

BRANSON, Mo. — Get ready for a holiday treat as Christmas returns to the Dolly Parton Stampede in Branson.

The dinner attraction, “Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” will start decking the halls on Oct. 28 as the show transforms into a wintertime spectacle including a full-scale living Nativity scene, holiday decor, seasonal music, a Santa Claus sighting and a four-course holiday feast.

The holiday feast includes creamy vegetable soup, a homemade biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecue pork loin, herb-basted potato, buttery corn on the cob and a special holiday dessert.

Guests will be treated to equestrian feats, music and comedy.

The holiday show begins Oct. 28 and continues through Jan. 1.