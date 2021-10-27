Christmas at Peel Museum is returning this holiday season

The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden is hosting its Christmas celebration on Dec. 3.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Peel Museum and Botanical Garden is hosting its signature event Christmas at Peel Museum, which will feature food, music, theater and dance performances.

On Dec. 3, guests 21 and up are invited to explore the decked halls of Peel Museum, enjoy food and beverages, seasonal music, theatre, and dance performances from northwest Arkansas talent.

This rain or shine event supports Peel Compton Foundation's mission to connect the community through nature, education, recreation, and preservation at the four public spaces that it maintains, including the Peel Museum and Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens and Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and Osage Park.

“We are ecstatic to bring this one-of-a-kind Christmas experience back to Northwest Arkansas,” said Debra Layton, Executive Director. “To keep our community safe, a smaller number of tickets will be available for purchase to ensure ample space for guests.”

The Peel Compton Foundation is committed to creating a safe environment for Christmas at Peel Museum. Guests will be required to bring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to purchase a ticket, attend and participate in the event in any capacity.