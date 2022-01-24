Chase Rice to perform at JJ's Live in Fayetteville

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Saturday, March 12.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Country music fans can mark their calendars because Chase Rice is set to perform at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, March 12 show, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

Rice is known for his hit songs Drinkin Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. and Eyes On You.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission and go up to $3,000 for a VIP Party Box.

