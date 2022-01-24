Chase Rice to perform at JJ's Live in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Country music fans can mark their calendars because Chase Rice is set to perform at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.
Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, March 12 show, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
Rice is known for his hit songs Drinkin Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. and Eyes On You.
Tickets start at $30 for general admission and go up to $3,000 for a VIP Party Box.
Click here for more information.
RELATED: Nelly to perform in Fayetteville
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.