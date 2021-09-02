Chad Prather coming to TempleLive in Fort Smith this April

Comedian, musician and self-proclaimed armchair philosopher Chad Prather is coming to TempleLive in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Comedian, musician and self-proclaimed armchair philosopher Chad Prather is coming to TempleLive in Fort Smith this April.

He is scheduled to perform Friday, April 2, 2021.

Tickets go sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

Limited seating will be available due to Covid-19 health and safety measures.

Reserved seating is $39 to $69 plus fees and taxes. Tickets increase by $5 the day of the show.