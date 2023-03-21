Turpentine Creek to celebrate 31st anniversary, passing of historic big cat bill

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Turpentine Creek will celebrate its 31st anniversary along with the passing of the Big Cat and Public Safety Act with a "Feast with the Beasts" event in Eureka Springs.
The event will take place at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on April 29 starting at 3:30 p.m.
According to the organization's website, the event will include:
- Happy Hour from 3:30-5:30
- Special 4pm Tram Tour (for those interested)
- Bar & Appetizers with folk music by Brick Fields
- Dinner at 6 p.m.
- Silent & Live Auction
The event will also feature a short "Rescue to Refuge" video with never-before-seen footage of animals who have been saved by the organization.
Carole and Howard Baskin will be guest speakers at the event, according to Big Cat Rescue's social media post featuring a press release from Turpentine Creek.
The event will run until 8 p.m. and costs $175. To read more about the event, click here.
