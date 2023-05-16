MCs showcase their work and receive mentorship through CACHE program

Groundwaves, the hip-hop open mic and mentorship program will be held once a month at The Medium for the next six months.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) will be hosting its third series of open mic and mentorship program at The Medium in Springdale for the next six months.

Groundwaves, the program that started in Fort Collins, Colorado, allows local hip-hop artists and beatmakers to "up their game via regular collaboration and constructive critique, according to CACHE's website.

The program consists of monthly open mic performances followed by a day of mentorship where artists get feedback on their work from West Coast rapper and program mentor, Murs.

This year, for the program's third season in Northwest Arkansas, Murs is back to help local artists better their craft while also showcasing their work to the community and their peers.

The Groundwaves establishment in Tulsa, Okla. led to the possibility of collaborations between artists there and in NWA during the program's second season. Some of the artists who participated were also invited to perform at the Happiness of Pursuit Festival in Ontario, Canada.

"The most important growth I think I've seen is the growing together of the people here. The collaborations; having people travel to Tulsa together; the exchange of ideas," Murs shared on a video recapping Groundwaves' second season.

Performances will be held at The Medium in Springdale starting May 16 with sign-ups starting at 5 p.m. and performances starting at 6 p.m. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Dates for the performances are as followed:

May 16, 2023

June 13, 2023

July 11, 2023

August 8, 2023

September 12, 2023

October 10, 2023

