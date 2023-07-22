Buckin' in the Ozarks returns to Springdale

This is Arkansas' biggest outdoor bull riding competition.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Buckin' in the Ozarks is back for another year in Springdale at Parsons Stadium.

“This is just man versus beast for eight seconds,” said Cline Hall, owner of Generations Pro Rodeo.

This is the largest outdoor bull run in Arkansas.

Riders come from all over to compete. This year there are 35 riders representing three different countries and 15 states.

“They get points accumulated to go to the world finals in Las Vegas. So everybody here is at the top of their level you now, it's the professional bull riders,” said Hall.

The winner takes home $10,000.

Hall said this event is beneficial for the city of Springdale.

“We've been the producer and the promoters for the buck in the Ozarks PBR since 2017. And we have we've had a tremendous amount of help from the rodeo, the Ozarks organization, and a town of Springdale, Fayetteville surrounding areas,” said Hall.

Hippie Engelkens is this year’s entertainer and this is his first year at Buckin' in the Ozarks.

“I traveled from one border to the next to one coast to the next all over the United States. And I've been to a couple different countries. And so it's been a huge blessing to be able to entertain people around the world,” said Engelkens.

He said he was excited to entertain a new group in Arkansas.

“It's a whole new crowd of people. So that's going to be fun, love, love meeting new people. And we got 40 bull riders tonight. And so, it's and there's going to be a lot of good riders, and there's going to be a lot of good bulls,” said Engelkens.

