Northwest Arkansas’ largest food festival postponed until the fall

ROGERS, Ark — Event organizers said Tuesday (April 14) the sixth annual BITE NW Arkansas food festival, originally scheduled for June 19-20, has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for fall 2020 in downtown Rogers, with festival dates to be announced at a later time.

“Out of respect for our community and local partners, we feel postponing BITE NW Arkansas is the right thing to do in this unprecedented time,” said event chairman Jay Allen. “We are committed to continue our support for the restaurant industry and local charitable partners, all impacted greatly from the COVID-19 public health crisis, and are hopeful to return in the fall to be able to celebrate the spirit of this community and our incredible partners.”

The food festival is held in conjunction with tournament week for the annual LPGA Tour stop at Pinnacle Club in Rogers. Tournament officials announced earlier this month the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is still slated to be held June 15-21 at Pinnacle Country Club. Those plans are being evaluated and modified as needed.