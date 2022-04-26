BITE NW Arkansas returns with expanded event series across the area

Organizers announced the 2022 #BITENWA Event Series will feature events in Rogers, Springdale and at Pinnacle Country Club for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

ROGERS, Ark. — The BITE NW Arkansas Food Festival is returning this summer and fall as a three-part series.

The series will kick off in downtown Rogers on Friday, July 29, with a one-night event at Frisco Plaza. The following one-night event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at The Jones Center in Springdale.

The series will conclude with the BITE Experience @ the LPGA, held as part of the LPGA tournament at Pinnacle Country Club, Friday, Sept. 23 to 25.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale Monday, May 16. Tickets for the downtown Rogers and Springdale events will be available for $35 with each offering food and drinks samples from more than 30 local restaurants and brands. Tickets for the BITE Experience @ the LPGA will be available for $45, which includes daily grounds access to the #NWAChampionship along with food and drink sampling.

“We are thrilled for the return of the BITE NW Arkansas and look forward to celebrating the many diverse cultures here in the region through food, art and music,” said Donna Morris, EVP and Chief People Officer at Walmart. “Through the platform of the food festival, we are proud to continue our efforts to create convening events for the region and to help make NW Arkansas an increasingly inclusive community.”

#NWAChampionship week returns Sept.17-25 and will bring 144 of the best female golfers in the world to Pinnacle Country Club to compete. The week-long schedule of community-driven events will also feature a 5k race, women’s empowerment summit and a variety of children’s activities.

