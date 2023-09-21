Everything to know about Bikes, Blues and BBQ 2023

We gathered all the information you need to know this weekend if you are planning on attending the event.

ROGERS, Ark — The 2023 Bikes, Blues and BBQ (BBB) began on Sept. 20, with vendor malls and food courts opening in Rogers and Eureka Springs to once again welcome bikers to the area for the motorcycle rally.

Former Fayetteville Police Chief Richard Watson, owner of Jose’s Mexican Restaurant Neal Crawford, and Steve Ward, the president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce founded the rally back in 2000. The idea came from Watson traveling to other bike rallies around the country and seeing the economic impact of those events. In a 2013 study conducted by the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research, the rally's economic impact was an estimated $69-80 million.

This year, the event is happening in Rogers and Eureka Springs. In the past, the rally filled all of Dickson Street in Fayetteville with motorcycles parked up and down the bustling downtown for a four-day-long rally. With two locations this year, bikers will be more easily encouraged to make the drive up the winding roads of the Ozarks toward the picturesque town of Eureka Springs.

BBB is a nonprofit, and it has donated $3 million to local charities since it began. From the beginning, the founders felt the event's impact on the community could have the spirit of giving back. The organization also decided to add a poker run dedicated to charity, which is now a staple of the event. Today, BBB works with local nonprofits like 7hills Homeless Shelter, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Fayetteville Public Education Foundation, and Peace at Home Family Shelter.

Another feature of the event is in its name: Blues. The organizers saw blues performers at other rallies around the country and believed the genre would work well with the event.

Entertainment

Live music is a big attraction of the rally and this year acts will include rock, soul, country, and of course, blues. Some of the performances planned for this year's rally are:

Quiet Riot

Chris Duarte

Gary Hutchinson

Jackyl

Simply Seger

Tom Bryant Band

Earl and Them

The Shotgun Billys

Party Line Band

Black Note Band

Josey Scott's Saliva

Tuesday's Gone

AC/DC Tributes

Other events you can catch at the rally include:

Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition

Old School Throwdown with Bike Games

Karaoke contest

Harley-Davidson demo rides

Hill Climb Competition

Traffic

After seeing 300,000 visitors for the rally last year, the City of Rogers is ensuring traffic is minimal for safety this weekend. Roads will be blocked for visitors and motorcycles to easily move through the area. 1st Street will be closed from Walnut to Cherry Street in Rogers.

