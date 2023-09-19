Bikes, Blues, and Barbecue is back in Downtown Rogers

The Bikes, Blues, and BBQ rally is back this week, and Rogers officials are planning to put roll out in style.

ROGERS, Ark. — Preparations are underway for the Bikes Blues and Barbecue kickoff in downtown Rogers, and visitors have a lot to look forward to.

With about 300,000 visitors last year, officials say they are working to ensure the area will be safe and traffic will be as manageable as possible again this weekend.

“Last year was a great learning experience, because we didn't know how many people were going to show up and, and how they were going to use this space. So the city of Rogers was nice enough to give us some motorcycle-only parking areas," says Executive Director Tommy Sizemore.

Officials say blocking the roads to drivers should provide more walkability for visitors and allow motorcycles to easily move through the area.

First Street between Walnut and Cherry will only be open to bike traffic from 5 - 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers have planned for bikers to have a good time at the rally, Public Relations Manager for the City of Rogers Peter Masonis says “They went above and beyond."

“Bikes, Blues, and Barbecue is not for everyone, but we are. If you look at our schedule of events, you're gonna find that we have stunt riders, great concerts, and some opportunities that you can participate in even if you don't own a motorcycle ... We would just like to have the entire community come out," adds Sizemore.

The rally begins Wednesday, Sept. 20, and will last until the evening of Saturday, Sept. 23, throughout Northwest Arkansas.

