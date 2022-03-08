x
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

Bikes, Blues & BBQ announced the music lineup for this year's rally which will be taking place in Rogers after being held for more than 20 years in Fayetteville.

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. 

The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will b taking place Oct. 5 through 8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music performances will be taking place on the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers. 

The live music performance lineup for the 2022 rally goes as follows: 

Thursday:

Friday:

Saturday:

For more information about Bikes, Blues & BBQ, click here.

