What you need to know about Bikes, Blues & BBQ kicking off this week

Bikes, Blues & BBQ is kicking off this week and Rogers is preparing for the motorcycle rally. Here's what you need to know, from events to road closures.

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ is kicking off this week and Rogers is preparing for the motorcycle rally that will feature live music, food and vendors.

The rally will is taking place Oct. 5-8 after moving from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years.

Bikes, Blues and BBQ is a nonprofit event that benefits women, children and the under-served members of the Northwest Arkansas community.

The events will include a BBQ completion, mapped rides, motorcycle demos and live music acts performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.

Wednesday:

11 a.m.: Harley Davidson Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

11 a.m.: BMW Motorcycle Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

Thursday:

9 a.m.: Harley Davidson Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

9 a.m.: BMW Motorcycle Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

12 p.m.: Party Line Band (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Eureka Springs)

12 p.m.: Blew Reed (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Rogers)

3:45 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

4 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

5 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

6 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

7:15 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

7:30 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

9 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

Friday:

9 a.m.: Harley Davidson Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

9 a.m.: BMW Motorcycle Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Poker Run- Siloam Springs/Bella Vista (Starting at Arkansas Music Pavillion, Roger)

12 p.m.: Mr. Lucky Band (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Rogers)

12 p.m.: TLC Combo (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Eureka Springs)

2:45 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

3 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

12 p.m.: Big Mama Band (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Rogers)

12 p.m.: Vince Turner (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Eureka Springs)

4:45 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

5 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

6:45 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

7 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

9 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

Saturday:

9 a.m.: Harley Davidson Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

9 a.m.: BMW Motorcycle Demo Rides (Rogers Convention Center)

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Poker Run- Huntsville/Eureka Springs (Starting at Arkansas Music Pavillion, Roger)

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition (Downtown Roger)

10 a.m. Car Show (Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall, Rogers)

12 p.m.: Travis Kidd (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Rogers)

12 p.m.: Dominic Roy (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Eureka Springs)

1:45 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

2 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

4 p.m.: Big Mama Band (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Rogers)

4 p.m.: Vince Turner (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Eureka Springs)

4:15 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

4:30 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

6:15 p.m.: 12 O'Clock Shop stunt show (1st Street, between Cherry St. & Pine St.)

6:30 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

9 p.m.: Live Music (Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live)

Music lineup:

The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.

The live music performance lineup for the 2022 rally goes as follows:

Thursday:

4 p.m.: Gary Hutchison

4 p.m. Tom Bryant Band (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Rogers)

4 p.m. Just Bill (Pig trail Harley Davidson, Eureka Springs)

6 p.m.: The Swade Diablos

7:30 p.m.: Chris Cameron Band

9:15 p.m.: 90LB Wrench

Friday:

Saturday:

If you plan on being a part of rides, there are a series of maps listed for you to check out and save or print to keep up with.

You can explore the different mapped routes and even rate or add a comment.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 9 to these sections of Downtown Rogers' streets will be closed during the rally:

1st St. south of Cherry Street, by the Butterfly Park (Closed: 10/4 -10/9)

1st Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street (Closed 10/7 - 10/8)

(Existing construction on Arkansas St. between Poplar St. and Pine St., and on Poplar St. between 1st St. and Arkansas St. will be in place.)

The Rogers Police Department Chief of Police Jonathan Best released a statement in support of the rally and cautioning safety which says in part:

"Dear Bikes, Blues and BBQ Visitors,

It is with great appreciation and excitement that I welcome you to Rogers, Arkansas for the 2022 Bikes, Blues and BBQ Motorcycle Rally."

The statement went on to say that during past rallies, the "Northwest Arkansas area has at times seen an increase in motor vehicle or motorcycle collisions and along with that comes the possibility of more fatal collisions. That being said there will be no tolerance for careless or reckless driving, burnouts, rapid throttle advances or driving while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance," Best said.

You can read the full statement below.

For more information about Bikes, Blues & BBQ, click here.

