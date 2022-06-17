Bike Fest kicks off the weekend in Bentonville

The 2nd annual Bike Fest, a three-day event that celebrates cycling culture in Northwest Arkansas, kicked off in Bentonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Bentonville is known as the mountain biking capital in America. Which brings in some of the world’s top champion cyclists for this year’s competition.

Bike Fest features world-class entertainment and professional riders. Profession rider, Kenny Belaey spent the last eight months organizing it, and he hopes it gets bigger in quality each year.

“I want to grow it in one of the most internationally recognized event…I always put high standards on myself and my competition and championships before and I want to do the same with my business," said Kenny Belaey

Candace and Braden Myer traveled here this weekend from Oklahoma to experience the event and explore the biking trails in Bentonville.

“It’s definitely, the best trails here, I like riding here than anywhere else," said Candace Myer

For these, empty nesters they say this is the perfect weekend getaway for Father’s Day.

"Yep, we’ll go home Sunday afternoon and spend it with the kids but we’ll be here until then," said Braden Myer

This is a family-friendly event with free admission. There’s 150 vendors, Bike demonstrations, and Bike shows to enjoy. The last competitive event starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.