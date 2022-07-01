Big Time Rush coming to the Walmart AMP this August

Big Time Rush will be at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $299.95.

ROGERS, Ark. — A popular boy band who made waves in the early 2010s is coming together again and bringing Forever Tour to the Walmart AMP.

You can purchase your tickets online or by calling 479-443-5600. You can also buy tickets in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in November 2009 when the scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. It was a huge success and later, Carlos, Kendall, James and Logan came to life as a band off-screen releasing three full-length albums and performing across the globe.

As the show concluded in July 2013 and after four years of recording music and touring as a band, they went their separate ways.

After seven years, in an effort to bring joy to their fans during quarantine around the world, the members of Big Time Rush decided to appear together as a group to send a message of love and togetherness. This was soon followed by a socially distant performance of an acoustic version of their hit, "Worldwide."