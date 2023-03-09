Big Sugar Backyard Labor Day Bash held in Bentonville this weekend

​The event was held to get everyone excited for the Big Sugar Classic happening later in October.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Life Time hosted the first-ever Big Sugar Backyard Labor Day Bash in Bentonville this weekend.

The event was held to get everyone excited for the Big Sugar Classic happening later in October.

The group gathered on Saturday, Sept. 2, for two group cycling rides through Northwest Arkansas. There was a 35-mile and a 65-mile option for cyclists.

5NEWS spoke with some riders who told us more about the event.

"We have partnered with Big Sugar having a backyard bash for the event coming up in two months a month, in October. It's just kind of a free ride, just enjoying the weather and previewing the courses and we just partnered with them to provide the facility."

Those who attended were treated to some ice cream, drinks and other goodies after the event.

We’re Backyard Bashin’! 400 of our closest friends are currently out in the highs and hollows of Northwestern Arkansas having a blast! Up next? BEERS AT THE METEOR! 🍻 Posted by Life Time Big Sugar Classic on Saturday, September 2, 2023

