Big Gay Market: Holigay Edition coming to Downtown Rogers

The market in Downtown Rogers will feature over 30 local LGBTQIA+ vendors and a holiday drag photobooth with queens Manna Steticc and Luna Thicc.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Big Gay Market: Holigay Edition is bringing vendors, music and entertainment to Downtown Rogers this weekend.

The Holigay Market is happening  Saturday, Dec.11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers. Music will be provided by the Jude Brothers in the morning and DJ Afrosia in the afternoon as the more than 30 local LGBTQIA+ vendors sell their goods. 

"With this holiday market, we especially hope to shift the local dollar into the pockets of queer and diverse makers," said  Amanda Arafat, co-founder of Big Gay Market. "This is a huge time for shopping, and, if even a fraction of that economic impact can be focused within the local LGBTQIA+ community, the impact of that will be felt by our vendors well into 2022."

The market will also feature a holiday drag photobooth with queens Manna Steticc and Luna Thicc. Bartleby's Food Truck will also be on hand slinging southern-fried seitan.

