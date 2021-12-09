Big Gay Market: Holigay Edition coming to Downtown Rogers

The market in Downtown Rogers will feature over 30 local LGBTQIA+ vendors and a holiday drag photobooth with queens Manna Steticc and Luna Thicc.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Big Gay Market: Holigay Edition is bringing vendors, music and entertainment to Downtown Rogers this weekend.

The Holigay Market is happening Saturday, Dec.11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers. Music will be provided by the Jude Brothers in the morning and DJ Afrosia in the afternoon as the more than 30 local LGBTQIA+ vendors sell their goods.

"With this holiday market, we especially hope to shift the local dollar into the pockets of queer and diverse makers," said Amanda Arafat, co-founder of Big Gay Market. "This is a huge time for shopping, and, if even a fraction of that economic impact can be focused within the local LGBTQIA+ community, the impact of that will be felt by our vendors well into 2022."