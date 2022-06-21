Bentonville Film Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

The 8th annual Bentonville Film Festival begins in person this week, starting on Wednesday, June 22, and lasting until Sunday, June 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 8th annual Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) begins in person this week, starting on Wednesday, June 22 and lasting until Sunday, June 26.

Academy Award winner Geena Davis chairs the event that includes not just film screenings, but special presentations, awards, panels and other events.

BFF is in partnership with founding sponsor Walmart and presenting sponsor Coca-Cola and according to the foundation's website, is "a one-of-a-kind event that champions inclusion in all forms of media."

Students get free admission

BFF also announced that high school and college students can be granted free entry to in-person events as long as they show a valid school ID. For more information, click here.

Free outdoor movie series

The film fest will also offer a free outdoor movie series beginning on Thursday with blockbusters like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at 5:30 p.m. and The Lost City at 8 p.m.

The outdoor movie series will continue on Friday and Saturday, with movies like The Hunger Games, Encanto and Black Panther.

There will also be an outdoor market-esque called BFF Festival Village at the Momentary, where free merch, food, DJ sets and more will be showcased. The Festival Village opens on Thursday and goes on until Saturday and no festival pass or tickets are required to participate.

Film Fest lineup and events

The festival itself will return with Geena & Friends, featuring Davis "along with an all-star group of equally brilliant actors," where they will analyze all-male dialogue through a female lens.

A presentation of Where the Crawdads Sing is followed by a conversation with the film's director Olivia Newman, producer Elizabeth Gabler and novel author Delia Owens.

The Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson will also be in attendance, who will sit down with Davis after the film is shown commending its 10th anniversary.

To learn more about the lineup of events at the festival, click here.

General admission tickets and passes can be purchased here.

Locations for all festival events can be found on The Bentonville Film Festival website.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.