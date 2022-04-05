Bentonville Film Fest granting free access for students

High school and college students will have the opportunity to attend the 8th annual Bentonville Film Festival free of charge.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) is set to take place in person this week with events beginning on June 22, 2022.

High school and college students are eligible for free entry into the festival with the presentation of a valid school ID.

The weeklong event will feature screenings throughout Bentonville, panel discussions, Q&As and special script readings by Academy Award winner Geena Davis and friends.

The festival kicks off with a guided public art ride on Tuesday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m. BFF filmmakers and community members are welcome to meet at The Red Barn at the Momentary for a guided public art ride, followed by a happy hour at Thaden. Interested students can register for the event here.

On Friday, June 24, the community will come together for the 10th anniversary of The Hunger Games. The celebration will include a photo booth and giveaways, a Q&A with Geena Davis and The Hunger Games director Nina Jacobson, and a screening of The Hunger Games at the Momentary's outdoor theater.

General admission tickets and passes can be purchased here. Each day, there will be a free outdoor movie series, open to the public, at the Momentary festival village with DJ sets between films.

Locations for all festival events can be found on The Bentonville Film Festival website.

