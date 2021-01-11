Bentonville to celebrate 'Choose Love Day' on the square

Arkansas native Scarlett Lewis started the "Choose Love" movement to honor her son who was killed during the Sandy Hook shooting.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — All are welcome to celebrate "Choose Love Day" in Bentonville on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Guests are invited to bring their family and traditional, non-perishable food or toys to the square.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bentonville Square and will feature music and games.

The "Choose Love Day" is in honor of Scarlett Lewis, an Arkansas native, who lost her six-year-old son in 2012 in the Sandy Hook school shooting. She has since traveled the world spreading her message of hope, humanity and choosing love.