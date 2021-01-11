Bentonville to celebrate 'Choose Love Day' on the square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — All are welcome to celebrate "Choose Love Day" in Bentonville on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Guests are invited to bring their family and traditional, non-perishable food or toys to the square.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bentonville Square and will feature music and games.
The "Choose Love Day" is in honor of Scarlett Lewis, an Arkansas native, who lost her six-year-old son in 2012 in the Sandy Hook school shooting. She has since traveled the world spreading her message of hope, humanity and choosing love.
The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement was established in her son's memory, providing social and emotional learning curriculum for the school, home and workplace.