City of Bentonville celebrates 150th birthday with blood drive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville will be celebrating its 150th birthday with a community blood drive next month.

To celebrate, the City is recruiting 150 people to donate blood. Donors will get a "limited edition 150th anniversary t-shirt, a swag bag and refreshments." Donors will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a free game package to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31. The package is valued at $840.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman encourages people to donate at the event saying in part:

"Donating blood is a great way to give to your community and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole source of blood for all Bentonville area healthcare facilities."

NMCB Chief Executive, Christ Blair assures all blood donations stay in the area to benefit the community.

“Every donation that is collected by Community Blood Center of the Ozarks stays in Northwest Arkansas to help our friends, family and neighbors when they need it most. I encourage anyone who is eligible to donate to join us and be part of this citywide celebration," said Blair.

