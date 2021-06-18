Bentonville Bike Fest underway this weekend

The free festival offers free bike demos, world-class action and access to some of the best trails Bentonville has to offer.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bike enthusiasts from across the country are in Northwest Arkansas this weekend for the Bentonville Bike Fest.

There will be live bands, DJs and dirt shows and a pumptrack area where MTB and BMX freestylers will be performing for crowds.

There will be plenty of pro-riders present to encourage, teach and race festival-goers.