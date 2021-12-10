Bella Vista PD & Benton Co. S.A.L.T Council hosts 2021 Senior Safety Academy

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) and the Benton County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) are hosting the 2021 Senior Safety Academy.

The event will be held on Nov. 9 at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church and will kick off with breakfast at 8 a.m. Following the breakfast, informative sessions on identity theft, local scams, caregiver and community awareness, cyber crimes and a law enforcement Q&A will begin.