Barling Cruise Night happens Oct. 9

BARLING, Ark. — Fall is just around the corner, and so is Barling Cruise Night 2021.

The City of Barling shared the event flyer on Facebook, writing, "It's finally here! You all asked, and we listened! The City of Barling will be hosting a fall cruise night."

From 6-9 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 9), bring your car, bike or truck and join the City of Barling for Cruise Night along Fort St.

Eventgoeers can cruise Fort St. or find a spot to park and watch the fun.