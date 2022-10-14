Baptist Health hosting Trunk or Treat in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baptist Health will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the northwest employee parking lot located at the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street in Fort Smith.
The Trunk or Treat will feature decorated trunks, family fun, games and prizes for all attendees to enjoy. It is also free and open to the public.
The activities are organized by various Baptist Health departments and clinics as well as different community partners including:
- Encompass
- First Security Bank
- Simmons Bank
- Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Arkansas Colleges of Health Education student organizations
