Baptist Health hosting Trunk or Treat in Fort Smith

The free family-friendly event will feature decorated trunks, treats and games for everyone to enjoy ahead of Halloween.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baptist Health will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the northwest employee parking lot located at the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street in Fort Smith.

The Trunk or Treat will feature decorated trunks, family fun, games and prizes for all attendees to enjoy. It is also free and open to the public.

The activities are organized by various Baptist Health departments and clinics as well as different community partners including:

Encompass

First Security Bank

Simmons Bank

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education student organizations

To read more about the event, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device