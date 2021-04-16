Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain returns to Ozark Aug. 26-29

The event has earned the reputation of showcasing some of the best independent bands in Middle America, alongside nationally recognized artists and musicians.

OZARK, Arkansas — The Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain (BMM), described as a music and art adventure in the Ozarks, has been rescheduled for August in Ozark.

Originally scheduled for April 29 through May 5, the music festival was postponed to ensure more artists would be able to make it.

"While we have received official approval for holding the event in April from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), local Sheriff's office, and medical teams, we have come to the realization that many of our artists and staff are not ready to perform," Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain stated. "As such, we will be delaying the event a few months later to August 26-29, in hopes to maintain as much of the lineup as possible for you, put more safety measures in place and sign some new artists to give you the experience you've come to expect, know and love on the mountain."

The four-night event will be held at 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop in Ozark and kicks off Aug. 26 at 2:00 p.m. continuing until Aug. 29 at 11:55 p.m.

'Good music, good people, good times' is the driving philosophy behind the Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain, an event that's earned the reputation of showcasing some of the best independent bands in Middle America, alongside nationally recognized artists and musicians.

The festival first started as 'Backwoods Bash' in 2008 and evolved into a welcoming atmosphere for people from every walk of life.

In addition to great music, attendees can take advantage of activities such as hoop workshops, yoga classes, interactive art installations and a vast selection of food and shopping.

"We will be together again soon, we promise - as our staff is dedicated and will stop at nothing to continue working through the proper channels to keep the festival alive for all of us in the years to come," said BMM. "We wanted to also say that we truly appreciate your patience as well, as we all work through this pandemic together."

