Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.

It will feature live music, door prizes, vendors, food trucks and giveaways.

A teacher supply drive will also be held to help with this upcoming school year.

Here is a list of items that are being collected:

Kleenex

Hand sanitizers

Clorox wipes

Glue sticks

Crayola crayons

Ticonderoga pencils

Hot glue sticks

Colored pencils

Markers

Post-it notes

Expo markers

There will be free snow cones for Fort Smith Public School employees who take their badges and free food for FSEA members.

The first day of school for Fort Smith students will be Monday, Aug. 22. Click here for a list of start dates for schools in our area

