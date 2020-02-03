Award-winning violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling coming to Walmart AMP

Award-winning violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is bringing her The Artemis Tour with special guests Kiesza and Mako to the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas.

ROGERS, Ark. — Award-winning violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is bringing her The Artemis Tour with special guests Kiesza and Mako to the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas.

The concert is slated for Tuesday, July 28 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 pm, and music starts at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 6 at 11 am. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

The Artemis Tour has traveled through Mexico and Europe. Stops in 2020 in South America and Australia have already been announced.

“After taking The Artemis Tour all over the world, I can't wait to finally bring it home to the states,” Stirling said. “I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes and a light show that would make a DJ feel quite at home. This Artemis Tour is my biggest and boldest show yet, and it is a joy to perform. I hope you love it.”

Stirling’s fourth studio album, Artemis, was released in fall 2019 and made an appearance on the Billboard Top 200 chart and topped the Billboard Independent and Electronic charts. Lindsey’s recent TV appearances include the champions finale of “America’s Got Talent,” NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and ABC’s “Kelly and Ryan” in addition to filming several new videos and working on her accompanying Artemis-inspired comic book series.

Stirling's Gold-Certified, self-titled 2012 debut album ignited her quiet rise to the forefront of pop culture. Along the way, she landed a pair of top five albums on the Billboard Top 200, yielding several prestigious Billboard Music Awards and her first Platinum Single, “Crystallize.”