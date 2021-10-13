Art on the Bricks "Haunts & Harvest" taking place in downtown Rogers

The downtown Rogers Art Walk will feature arts and crafts, art demonstrations, cosplay, costumes and live music.

ROGERS, Ark. — The October Art on the Bricks Art Walk is taking place in downtown Rogers and features art, crafts, costumes, live music and more.

The event is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with live music from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The October Art Walk theme “Haunts & Harvest” offers an experience of family-friendly, indoor and outdoor pop-up art exhibits in more than 20 downtown Rogers’ locations. Attendees are invited to wear Halloween and cosplay costumes.

The Director of Arts Integration and Museum Partnerships at Arkansas Arts Academy, Aaron Jones, collaborated with art walk organizers on the October Art Walk to showcase the talent of both students and faculty.

“This event provides our students the opportunity to display work within the community as well as introduce them to the business side of art exhibition, Jones said. “This is not a true gallery experience, but if they are going to be going into the professional art world, this experience helps them become prepared. Collaboration with the art walk and Downtown Rogers also gives our teachers the opportunity to show their artwork."

Indoor and outdoor pop-up art exhibits featuring art from Arkansas Arts Academy students and faculty will be displayed at the Rogers Experimental House, located at 121 W Walnut Street. There are also more than 40 artists exhibiting their work in galleries and businesses throughout the downtown Rogers area.

Live music will be provided by:

The Arkansas Arts Academy Middle and High school two string quintets will be performing at 121 W Walnut Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adam Mangold will be performing piano at Studio 300, 300 N 2nd Street, at 5:30 p.m.

The Los Valeros Bossa Nova group will be performing at Mavis Wine Co., 718 N 2nd Street, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Open Mic Night at Moonbroch will be hosted by Jenna Lyn Melnicki Music, 117 W Walnut, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Karaoke Madness will be hosted at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill on 105 S 3rd Street from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.