Arkansas Truck Driving Championship held this weekend in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — The state's best truck drivers faced off in Rogers this weekend to represent Arkansas in this summer's National Truck Driver Championship.

The competition took place at the Rogers Convention Center on Saturday, June 24. More than 200 professional truck drivers and technicians from across the state showed off their skills.

The winners of this weekend's competition will go on to represent Arkansas in the national competition this August.

All of the drivers competing this weekend have been on the job and accident-free for the past year.

Cash prizes were awarded to the first-place drivers and technicians.

