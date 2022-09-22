What to know as the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair kicks off this weekend

The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, kicking off this Friday, Sept. 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, beginning Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until Saturday, Oct. 1.

The fair will have free entertainment (with a paid admission ticket) that includes monster truck battles, freestyle motocross insanity, Los Humildes Ayala and more.

There will also be reptile adventures every day on the Midway and a magic show put on by Scott's World of Magic.

Below is the full schedule.

Friday, September 23

8:00am - 8:00pm: Junior Beef and Steers can arrive

8:00am - 8:00pm: Check-in Market Swine

8:00am - Noon: Check-in Broilers

8:00am - 11:00am: Check-in Pullets

9:00am: Horticulture Crops Judging

Noon: Judging Pullets – Barn 5

Noon: Judging Broilers – Barn 5

1:00pm - 3:00pm: Expo Center setup / check-in

2:00pm - 8:00pm: Check-in Market Steers / check in Junior Market Lambs

2:00pm - 8:00pm: Check-in Junior Beef

4:00pm - Midnight: Mighty Thomas Carnival open “Moonlight Madness” Unlimited Ride Arm Band Day

4:00pm - 10:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

4:00pm - 9:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

5:00pm: Reptile Adventures

6:00pm: Expo Center Live Music: TBA

6:30pm: Reptile Adventures

7:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

7:30pm: Sheep exhibitors’ meeting in Show Barn B

8:00pm: Deadline for required exhibits

8:00pm: Deadline for weight cards to be submitted on Market Lambs & Market Swine

8:30pm: Reptile Adventures

9:00pm: Los Humildes - Hugh Hardin Arena - FREE with paid gate admission

9:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

Saturday, September 24

9:00am: Market Lamb Judging - Harper Stadium

9:00am: Release Market Lambs 1-hour after of show. Must be out of all barns by 10:00pm

9:00am: Junior Breeding Beef judging begins with Section A through O - Harper Stadium - South End. Arkansas Bred Lamb show will follow the selection of market lamb sale orders.

9:00am: Market Steer classification in Harper Stadium - North End

11:00am - 10:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

11:00am - 9:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

Noon: Mighty Thomas Carnival opens

1:00pm: AR/OK/NWA Youth Pageant - Expo Center Stage

Noon: Reptile Adventures

1:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

2:30pm: Reptile Adventures

3:00pm: Youth Talent Competition - Expo Center Stage

5:00pm: Expo Center Live Music: TBA

5:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

6:00pm: Release Market Lambs - Must be out of barns by 10:00pm

6:30pm: Reptile Adventures

7:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

Sunday, September 25

8:30am: Junior Swine judging begins - Show Barn B

8:30am: Rabbit Show - Hugh Hardin Arena

Noon - 8:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

Noon - 10:00pm: Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Unlimited Ride Armband Day

Noon: Junior Market Steer judging begins - Harper Stadium

Noon: Hot Dog Pig Races

Noon - 7:00pm: Check in Market Goats

Noon: Reptile Adventures

2:00pm - 8:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

1:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

2:00pm: Release Market Swine (except sale order animals)

2:30pm: Reptile Adventures

4:00pm: Release Junior Beef & Steers (except sale order animals)

4:00pm: Scott’s World of Magic

6:30pm: Reptile Adventures

7:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

Monday, September 26

8:00am: Junior Market Goat Show - Harper Stadium. Release Market Goats at the conclusion of Goat show

4:00pm - 8:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

4:00pm - 10:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

4:00pm - 11:00pm: Mighty Thomas Carnival open “Buddy Night” Buy one armband get one free

4:30pm: Reptile Adventures

6:00pm: Junior Livestock Auction - Harper Stadium

6:00pm: Scott’s World of Magic

7:00pm: Reptile Adventures

8:00pm: Scott’s World of Magic

9:00pm: Reptile Adventures

Tuesday, September 27

8:00am - 8:00pm: Open and Junior Dairy in place

1:00pm - 6:00pm: Check in all Open Beef

4:00pm - 8:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

4:00pm - 6:00pm: Dairy Check in

4:00pm - 10:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

5:00pm: Deadline for required exhibits

5:00pm - 11:00pm: Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Discount Coupon Day – Rides require only 1, 2, or 3 coupons

5:30pm: Reptile Adventures

5:00pm: Expo Center Live Music: TBA

7:00pm: Freestyle Motocross Insanity - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission

7:30pm: Reptile Adventures

7:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

8:00pm: Open and Junior Dairy in place

8:30pm: Reptile Adventures

9:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

Wednesday, September 28

8:00am - 5:00pm: 40/29 & the Arkansas CW Feeding Hope Day – Gate admission is only $1.00!

8:00am: Check-in for special needs kids - $10 ride ticket pack available in the Expo Office

8:00am - 10:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

8:00am: Mighty Thomas Carnival opens

8:30am - 4:00pm: Kids Day! Rides reduced by one coupon for kids 18 and under

9:00am - 8:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

9:00am - Noon: Open and Junior Poultry, Waterfowl Check-in

9:00am: Registration for Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)

10:00am: Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)

10:00am: All livestock events - Harper Stadium

10:00am: All plant events - Hugh Hardin Arena

11:30am: Scott’s World of Magic

Noon: Reptile Adventures

2:00pm - 5:00pm: Release horticulture exhibits (fruits & vegetables)

2:00pm - 5:00pm: Check in floriculture exhibits (flowers & plants)

3:30pm: Reptile Adventures

5:00pm: Open beef judging - All breeds - Harper Stadium

6:00pm: Scott’s World of Magic

6:30pm: Reptile Adventures

7:00pm: PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission

Thursday, September 29

9:00am - Noon: Judging Floriculture exhibits

ALL DAIRY (Open and Junior) judging will occur in Hugh Hardin Arena

9:00am: Open and Junior Ayrshire judging

10:30am: Open and Junior Milking Shorthorn judging

1:00pm: Open and Junior Brown Swiss judging

2:00pm: Open and Junior Jersey judging

3:00pm: Open and Junior Holstein judging

3:00pm - 8:00pm: Check-in Open and Junior Sheep

4:00pm: Junior Dairy Showmanship followed by Senior Dairy Showmanship - Harper Stadium

4:00pm - 10:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

4:00pm - 8:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

5:00pm: Supreme Champion Dairy Cow

5:00pm: Waterfowl in place deadline

5:00pm - 11:00pm: Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Discount Coupon Day – Rides require only 1, 2, or 3 coupons

6:00pm: Release Open Beef

6:00pm: Expo Center Live Music: TBA

6:00pm: Reptile Adventures

6:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

7:30pm: Reptile Adventures

7:00pm: Taste of Insanity Monster Trucks - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission

8:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

9:00pm: Reptile Adventures

Friday, September 30

9:00am: Open and Junior Sheep Judging - Show Barn B. Release Open & Junior Beef - 1 hour at conclusion of show.

9:00am: Open and Junior Poultry Judging - Barn #5

10:00am - 5:00pm: Check-in Open Dairy Goat & Junior Dairy Goat

Noon: Release All Dairy Cows upon Superintendent approval

3:00pm - 8:00pm: Check in Junior Commercial Heifers

4:00pm - 10:00pm: Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

4:00pm - 9:00pm: Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

4:00pm: Mighty Thomas Carnival opens

4:00pm: Reptile Adventures

4:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

6:00pm: Reptile Adventures

6:00pm: Expo Center Live Music: TBA

6:00pm - 8:00pm: KISR NIGHT - Discount gate admission - $2.00 off for adults and $1.00 off for seniors and kids (ages 4-11)

6:30pm: Scott’s World of Magic

8:30pm: Reptile Adventures

Saturday, October 1