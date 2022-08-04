Arkansas native Joe Nichols to perform at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel

The show is free and starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at Cherokee Casino & Hotel.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Long-time country music star Joe Nichols is coming to the Cherokee Casino & Hotel in Siloam Springs.

Nichols will perform at the SEVEN Bar at the hotel on Thursday, April 21. The free show starts at 8 p.m.

The Rogers native has received three Grammy nominations, a CMA award and an ACM trophy. He's known for his hits “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Brokenheartsville,” “Gimme That Girl,” “Sunny and 75” and “The Impossible.”

In the past, Nichols has opened for Garth Brooks and duetted with legend Dolly Parton.

