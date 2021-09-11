Arkansas Blood Institute promotes blood donation to celebrate Veterans Day

The Arkansas Blood Institute is inviting the public to celebrate Veterans Day by donating blood on Thursday, Nov. 11.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Arkansas Blood Institute invites the public to celebrate Veterans Day by making a blood donation at any donor center or mobile blood drive.

Blood donors will receive a free t-shirt, an American flag lapel pin, and a free COVID-19 antibody test, while supplies last. Veterans and active service members will receive a special blood donor challenge coin and family members of veterans will receive a “Grateful for the VET in my life” sticker.

“Our dedicated volunteer donors - many of whom are veterans of war and active military members - know the importance of giving blood regularly,” said John Armitage, president & CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Our veterans and active service members have committed their lives to service, and we are proud to honor that service and sacrifice today.”

Military installations in Arkansas also help ensure an adequate blood supply for hospitals in the region by hosting regular blood drives. Arkansas Blood Institute fulfills orders for four branches of the U.S. military at several installations nationwide also supporting the inventory for than 40 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

“I loved being a part of something so big and there’s nothing better than the United States military in the entire world,” said Daniel Farrell, donor and retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class. “When I was in the Army, I was trained to save lives in a different way. It really gives a great feeling to know that you literally saved a life by donating.”