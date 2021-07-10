ArkanSalsa Fest to take place in Downtown Springdale

The 8th annual AkanSalsa Fest will feature contests, live music and kick-off with a parade.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — OneCommunity will be hosting the 8th annual ArkanSalsa Fest which will feature fun-filled family activities and events.

The festival will take place in Downtown Springdale at Shiloh Square on Saturday, Oct.9. The festival will be free and open to the public with all proceeds benefiting OneCommunity's grade-level reading and parent leadership programs.

ArkanSalsa Fest will begin with a parade at 11:30 a.m. and the Mayor's Proclamation will take place at noon.

The event's festivities include the Best Tasting Salsa Contest, the Autolowgy Car Show and the Feed Your Brain Kids Zone.

Live music will be performed by ¡ArkanSalsa LaBanda!, Los Carnales Hernandez, Funk Factory, and Sensación Latina.

Dance performers include Ballet Forklorico Herencia de Mexico, Los Chinelos Morelenses, L.I.L. Marshallese Dancers and Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas dancers.

Crystal Bridges will have its CB to You: Mobile Art Lab featuring various artists and a Selena-themed photo backdrop inspired by the musician.