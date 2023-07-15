Anime event being held in Bentonville this weekend

For those who wish to attend, the last day is Sunday, July 16.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Anime Festival is being held in Bentonville this weekend.

The event is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton on Southeast Walton Boulevard. It has been going on since Friday, July 14 and will go through July 16.

The three-day convention is the longest-running anime and gaming convention in the state.

"It is basically celebrating what is just like culture showing off their love for their passions," said volunteer Arthur Arbaugh.

If you haven't had a chance to go yet, you can still catch it on Sunday.

