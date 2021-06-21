American rapper NF bringing tour to Walmart AMP this fall

NF is bringing special guest Michl along with him for the Clouds Tour, hitting the road this fall in North America.

ROGERS, Ark. — Chart-topping Michigan rapper NF is hitting the road again this fall with the Clouds Tour.

NF was last scheduled for a performance in Arkansas in April 2020, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic. Now fans are getting a second chance at seeing him perform in the Natural State.

This will be the rapper's first North American headline run in two years, and he's bringing special guest Michl with him to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. The prices range from $29.50 to $69.50 plus applicable fees.

You can get your tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. For more information about new policies for the Walmart AMP visit www.amptickets.com.