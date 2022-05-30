89th annual Old Fort Days Rodeo kicks off with parade in downtown Fort Smith

The Old Fort Days Rodeo kicked off this week's festivities with its annual parade in downtown Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 89th annual Old Fort Days Rodeo begins Monday, May 30 and kicked off festivities with a parade in downtown Fort Smith.

The grand entry starts at 7 p.m. Monday night at Harper Stadium. Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1, are both family nights.

All grandstand seats are $7 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rodeo wraps up on Saturday, June 4.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of the Old Fort Days Rodeo.

