77th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks kicking off in NWA

From June 22 to 25, the 77th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks will be taking place at Parsons Stadium and will feature food, rodeo events, vendors and a parade.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 77th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks is kicking off this week. The three-day event is featuring entertainment acts, a clown, a parade, children’s events, western vendors, and rodeo food.

June 22 through 25, the rodeo gates open at Parsons Stadium in Springdale at 5:30 p.m. with youth events starting at 6:00 p.m. followed by the nightly Grand Entry at 6:30 p.m.

This year's pre-rodeo events will feature Mutton Bustin’ for ages five to seven and less than 55 pounds, and a Wild [bouncy] Horse Race for ages eight to 10. The top four riders each night will ride again during the rodeo performance to determine who advances to the finals on Saturday night.

Each performance of the rodeo features seven Professional Rodeo Cowboy Associated events. The events include Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Team Roping and Tie-Down Roping.

The 2022 Rodeo of the Ozarks Entertainment Acts are:

Stock Contractor: Harper & Morgan

Announcer: Jeff Lee

Specialty Act: Team Ghost Riders, Tim Leopard

Clown/ Barrel Man: Keith Isley

Rodeo Secretary: Shelly Hall

Judges: Joe Bob Hocke, Dusty Whiddew, and Phillip Smith

Bull Fighters: Cody Emerson and Cade Parks

Pickup men: Jason Bottoms and Clint Hale

The Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders, a high-speed performance drill team on horseback, is also performing at the rodeo. They assist with events such as the stick horse rodeo, super cowgirl and cowboy rodeo, and horse camp.

Thursday, June 24, is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night (TETWP) at the rodeo and was created by breast cancer survivor, Terry Wheatley to bring the sport of professional rodeo and the western community together against breast cancer.

On Friday, June 24, the 1st Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks Pageant Luncheon & Style is taking place at noon a the Rodeo of the Ozarks Community Building. The luncheon will feature a model and speech for the twelve contestants competing for the titles 2022 Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks and 2022 Jr. The event will include an Italian lunch with options of lasagna or alfredo served with garlic bread and salad.

On Saturday, June 25, the rodeo parade will take place showcasing a display of cowgirls, cowboys, floats, bands, entertainment and candy. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will proceed west down Emma through downtown Springdale.

The ticket pricing goes as follows:

Wednesday & Thursday

Buckle Club Seating (Behind Chutes) $40.00

Box Seats $28.00

Sections A, B, C, D, M, N, O Adults $26.00; Children $10.00

Sections E, F, & L Adults $23.00; Children $10.00 (General Admin Section)

Sections G, H, I, K Adults $15.00; Children $10.00 Friday & Saturday Buckle Club Seating (Behind Chutes) $40.00

Box Seats $28.00

Sections A, B, C, D, M, N, O Adults $26.00; Children $15.00

Sections E, F, & L Adults $23.00; Children $13.00 (General Admin Section)

Sections G, H, I, K Adults $15.00; Children $11.00

Parking inside the gate is $5 and attendees should enter off Emma Ave. to the north side of the stadium. There are surrounding parking lots that are free.

