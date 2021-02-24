5th annual Ladies DU Fayetteville race to offer in-person modifications & virtual race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Parks and Recreation is excited to host the fifth annual Ladies DU Fayetteville race in 2021 after having to cancel it last year.
The race is a ladies-only duathlon open to all ages and the only duathlon in Arkansas dedicated to female athletes and will be held on June 12 with modifications to the in-person race for safety and an added virtual option.
Ladies Du Fayetteville uses a two-mile run, an 11-mile bicycle ride and a two-mile run format that will take place on the paved trails around and near the lake at Lake Fayetteville.
Participants have the option of competing individually or as a two-person relay team where one woman runs and another woman bikes.
Virtual race participants may choose their own course, race anytime between June 12-27 and submit their times to verify completion.
A six-week small-group training program will also be offered, which includes entry.
Online registration opens Feb. 24 at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recsignup.
Training Program
- Fee: $95
- Signups: February 24 - April 12
Individual
- Fee: $50
- Signups: February 24 - June 9
Relay
- Fee: $90
- Signups: February 24 - June 9
All registrations include a technical sleeveless top and a finisher medal. Event photo downloads are provided post-event at no cost.
For more information, click here or contact Tiffany Hoover at (479) 444-3463 or thoover@fayetteville-ar.gov.