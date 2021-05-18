x
4th at the Field fireworks show returning to Arvest Ballpark this summer

The event will occur at Arvest Ballpark on Sunday, July 4, 2021, while the Naturals are on the road in Springfield.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Naturals have announced that the 4th at the Field fireworks spectacular will return this summer. 

The event will occur at Arvest Ballpark on Sunday, July 4, 2021, while the Naturals are on the road in Springfield. 

An exhibition game between the Joplin Outlaws and Nevada Griffons will be played that night at Arvest Ballpark, followed by a Fourth of July fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day. 

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. 

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the Bullpen Party, where half-priced alcoholic drinks will be served. 

You can find information about tickets and suite rentals here

