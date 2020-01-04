25th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The 25th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival has been canceled until 2021 per recommendations from the CDC and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
"We appreciate the support of our guests during this trying time. This festival is the most joyous time of the year for many. It is also the income source for Castleton merchants. We hope that as a guest, you will seek out these merchants via social media and the Castle's website to continue supporting them in lieu of the festival's schedule change," the Castle of Muskogee said in a press release. "Our first concern when arriving at this decision is the safety of guests, merchants, entertainers, and team members of the festival. The second is the travel, time, and resources necessary to create this event. We want to allow those who would make the journey, the opportunity to stay home and mitigate additional risk."
The Castle of Muskogee said if you purchased advanced or special event tickets to allow time to process credits/transfer for the 20201 season.
You are asked to reach out to info@okcastle.com about any questions or concerns about the cancellation.
Events scheduled for the fall and winter such as the Zombie Run 5K, Halloween Festival, The Boare's Head Feaste, and the Christmas Festival are all still going on as planned.
The 25th Anniversary Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is scheduled to begin on May 1st, 2021.