$25 tickets to select shows at Walmart AMP offered during upcoming Concert Week

Fans can grab $25 tickets to see some of their favorite artists at the Walmart AMP during the sale from May 4-10.
Credit: Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Live Nation announced it will be offering fans $25 tickets during Concert Week May 4-10.

The week-long sale gives fans the chance to grab tickets to dozens of upcoming shows at the Walmart AMP.

For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live this concert season.

Walmart AMP concerts included in this offer:

The $25 tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. 

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

Click here to see a complete list of artists and venues participating in Live Nation's National Concert Week.

