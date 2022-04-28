$25 tickets to select shows at Walmart AMP offered during upcoming Concert Week

ROGERS, Ark. — Live Nation announced it will be offering fans $25 tickets during Concert Week May 4-10.
The week-long sale gives fans the chance to grab tickets to dozens of upcoming shows at the Walmart AMP.
For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live this concert season.
Walmart AMP concerts included in this offer:
- Whiskey Myers - May 14
- for King + Country - May 21
- Halsey - May 25
- Cody Jinks - May 27
- CHEER LIve - June 8
- REO Speedwagon & Styx - June 13
- Chicago and Brian Wilson - June 21
- Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones - June 23
- 5 Seconds of Summer - June 28
- ZZ Top - June 29
- Outlaw Music Festival - July 1
- Santana - July 12
- Maverick City Music - July 13
- Darius Rucker - July 16
- Train with Jewel - July 17
- Josh Groban - July 21
- Encanto Live! - July 30
- Big Time Rush - Aug. 2
- Dierks Bentley - Aug. 4
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic - Aug. 8
- OneRepublic - Aug. 9
- Halestorm - Aug. 10
- Incubus - Aug. 16
- Goo Goo Dolls - Sept. 18
- Alice in Chains - Sept. 20
- The Black Keys - Oct. 13
The $25 tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.
Click here to see a complete list of artists and venues participating in Live Nation's National Concert Week.
