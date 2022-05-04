Northwest Arkansas Spring Job Fair happening May 4

On Wednesday, May 4, the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Northwest Arkansas Spring Job Fair, which is free for job seekers to attend.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 spring job fair will be coming up soon.

On Wednesday, May 4, the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Spring Job Fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. This upcoming job fair currently has nearly 100 employers registered to attend. Click here to view the list of registered companies.



The chamber's Northwest Arkansas Job Fairs, both Spring and Fall, are the largest and longest running job fairs in the state, but also are free for job seekers.

"Even with low unemployment numbers in our region, we still have 'now hiring' signs posted across our community," said Chamber SVP of Economic Development, Steve Cox. "This is an important showcase for viable career pathways for job seekers, both careers that require degrees and those that do not. Our Job Fairs fulfill a key segment of our mission-work by strengthening our area's workforce and working to increase the quality of life throughout Northwest Arkansas."

