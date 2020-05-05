Mercy reformating golf tournaments due to COVID-19

Reformatting the tournament means keeping the community healthy, while still enjoying a day out on the golf course.

ROGERS, Ark. — Due to the changing situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas, Mercy Health Foundation has decided to reformat its 2020 NWA Mercy Golf Classic and 2020 Birdies Fore Babies Golf Classic events.

2020 NWA Mercy Golf Classic

What's Changing?

Reformatting the tournament means keeping the community healthy, while still enjoying a day out on the golf course.

A kick-off event will be held Friday, July 24, where teams of up to four will receive a voucher to Pick Your Day to Play. The voucher can be used at the team's discretion between August 2020 and April 2021.

During that time, teams can schedule to play at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

Teams will need to turn their scorecards in to the golf pro to determine tournament winners.

More details can be found by visiting the Mercy Health Foundation webpage.

2020 Birdies Fore Babies Golf Classic

What's Changing?

Mercy Health Foundation has decided to transition the Birdies Fore Babies Golf Classic from one day to all summer long due to COVID-19.

Teams of four will receive a voucher to use at their discretion between June and August. During that time, teams can schedule their play at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith.

Teams will need to turn their scorecards in to the golf pro to determine tournament winners.