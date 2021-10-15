16th Annual 'Power of the Purse' event in Fort Smith to benefit childhood literacy

This event brings women together so they can help raise money to purchase books for River Valley children through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

FORT SMITH, Ark — An event to raise money that will give books to children in need in our area is happening in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The 16th Annual Power of the Purse is hosted by the United Way of Fort Smith Area and is happening from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event includes lunch and a silent auction of themed purses and handbags, and is happening at The Bakery District in downtown Fort Smith on S. 7th Street.

The purses were donated by community members and businesses throughout the area.

This year's guest speakers are The Ruth Experience.

This event brings women together so they can help raise money to purchase books for local children through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The idea behind Dolly Parton's program is to send books by mail to children from birth to five-years-old. The children receive a new book every month.

More than 3,500 age-appropriate books are mailed out each month through the program to children throughout Crawford, Franklin, Logan, and Sebastian Counties.

Organizers with the United Way said that when the Power of the Purse event first started, they quickly realized just how many children in the area going into kindergarten were not even on the same reading level as other children.

For ticket information for the Power of the Purse, contact the United Way at (479) 782-1311